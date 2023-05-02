Sony Xperia 1 V appearance Hong Kong accidentally exposed three color systems, photosensitive element has improved

Sony recently announced that it will hold an Xperia launch event on May 11. If nothing unexpected, the protagonist should be the Xperia 1 V. Over the weekend, people in Hong Kong witnessed the advertising billboards of Xperia 1 V hanging on the street, inadvertently making the appearance of this phone officially exposed.

This advertising billboard in Hong Kong, in addition to clearly writing the model number of Xperia 1 V, also announced the appearance of the back of the phone to the world. As can be seen from the photos, Xperia 1 V will launch three colors, including white, black and green, the overall shape is similar to the previous generation Xperia 1 IV, and it is still equipped with a Zeiss T* coated three-lens main camera; the side of the phone Also joined the fingerprint reader; but compared with the previous generation, Xperia 1 V seems to cancel the configuration of the RGB IR sensor.

In addition, in the advertising board, Sony also wrote the main selling point of the Xperia 1 V, “the next-generation double low-noise sensor”, suggesting that the Xperia 1 V will use a new sensor that is different from the previous generation and has lower noise performance. According to previous rumors, the Xperia 1 V may increase the sensor size of the standard lens to 1 inch, and use Sony’s new “Lytia” brand sensor announced last year.

As for whether the Xperia 1 V will really be equipped with a 1-inch sensor as rumored, we will know on May 11.

