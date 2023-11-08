Sony Xperia 1 V Receives Android 14 Update: Among the First in Europe and the United Kingdom

Sony Releases Android 14 Update for Xperia 1 V in Europe and the UK

Among the first to do so, Sony has announced the release of Android 14 for its Xperia 1 V smartphone. This update is currently available in Europe and the United Kingdom, making it one of the first brands to comply with its users by bringing the latest version of the operating system to its flagship device.

The Xperia 1 V is known for its characteristic design and is considered one of the best-finished mobile phones in the industry. With the release of Android 14, Sony continues to prioritize after-sales support and timely updates for its users.

The update includes a customized Xperia UI based on Android 14 and is already available for the XQ-DQ54 model. The update is being distributed via OTA in a staggered manner, with users receiving notifications gradually.

While Sony has not made many additional feature announcements, the update is expected to include improvements and new features of Android 14. A Reddit user shared a changelog, which indicates a focus on photography enhancements.

The update is said to bring an improved Bokeh mode, allowing users to smoothly decrease focus in the background. Additionally, Sony mentions enhancements to its Video Creator app, which now adapts to Android 14 with the latest APIs and functionalities.

If users have not received the update notification yet, they are advised to be patient as it may not have been released in certain countries. However, users can also try to force the download of the update package manually through their device settings.