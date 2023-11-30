Spotify, the 10 most listened to podcasts of 2023 in Italy (and around the world)

Listen to the audio version of the article

The crime genre wins but there is also space for information and entertainment. Spotify Wrapped 2023, the ranking system of the main streaming platform, also reveals which were the ten most listened to podcasts of 2023. In first place here in Italy is Elisa True Crime, a podcast by Elisa De Marco created by One Podcast, in front of The Essential, Will Media’s news program created by Mia Ceran, and Muschio Selvaggio, the very famous talk by Fedez, a rapper dedicated to influencer marketing (and vice versa). Indagini, the crime format of the Post written by Stefano Nazzi, is in fourth position, while fifth are the lessons of the Podcast by Alessandro Barbero, a true classic for history buffs.

More crime at the sixth and seventh ports, where we find respectively Where Nobody Looks – Il caso Elisa Claps by Pablo Trincia, made for Chora Media and Sky, and Demoni Urbani by Francesco Migliaccio for Gli Listenabili. In eighth place is La Zanzara, the streaming of the Radio 24 broadcast by Giuseppe Cruciani and David Parenzo. Ninth One More Time by Luca Casadei for One Podcast, a format that talks about rebirth through failure, while the Top 10 Stories closes, the look at foreign countries by Cecilia Sala for Chora Media.

On a global level, there is no match for the English language: The Joe Rogan Experience is once again the most listened to podcast on Spotify globally this year. Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy and Dr. Andrew Huberman’s Huberman Lab follow. In fourth and fifth, however, we find Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain and On Purpose with Jay Shetty.