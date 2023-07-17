Star Wars Outlaws: Expansive Handcrafted Planets Await Exploration

Title: Star Wars Outlaws’ Planets to Offer Vast Handcrafted Areas for Exploration, Reveals Creative Director

Author: Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

In the highly anticipated Star Wars Outlaws, players are in for a treat as they embark on a journey across expansive handcrafted planets, according to an interview with creative director Julian Gerighty by The Verge. This revelation sheds light on the scale and detail of the game’s environment, setting high expectations among Star Wars fans and gamers alike.

Unlike many open-world games with procedurally generated landscapes, Star Wars Outlaws takes a different approach by offering meticulously crafted planets. With four planets revealed to date and a fifth strongly hinted at, players can expect diversity and uniqueness in every corner of the galaxy.

The creative director compares the size of these handcrafted planets to the vast worlds found in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – a game renowned for its sprawling landscapes. Interestingly, the article mentions that traversing these planets in Star Wars Outlaws will be akin to “a journey in a fast-moving vehicle,” suggesting an exciting and immersive experience for players.

While the ability for unrestricted exploration may be limited, Gerighty explains that there are predetermined areas for takeoff and landing, ensuring a structured but still vast gameplay experience. This approach may offer a balance between providing players with freedom to explore and maintaining a sense of direction within the game’s narrative.

The news of handcrafted planets and the promise of extensive areas to discover has generated enthusiasm among the gaming community. Star Wars Outlaws’ ambition to create a galaxy brimming with visually stunning and intricately designed locations is an exciting prospect, especially for fans eager to explore the Star Wars universe with a fresh perspective.

As launch day draws closer, anticipation continues to build around Star Wars Outlaws. Whether it lives up to the expectations set by the revelation of these vast handcrafted planets remains to be seen, but for now, gamers can look forward to a thrilling journey through a galaxy far, far away.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

