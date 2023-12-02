Home » “Street Fighter 6” players angrily denounced the overpriced character skins – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Street Fighter 6 Players Upset Over Expensive Skins

The release of Street Fighter 6 has been a hit among fans of the fighting game genre, but a recent controversy has left players feeling disappointed. The issue at hand is the pricing of the Outfit 3 skins, which are only available for purchase with 300 battle coins, the game’s premium currency that can only be obtained through real money transactions.

At approximately $6 for 300 battle coins, the cost of the skins is already a concern for many players. But it doesn’t stop there. Players are also frustrated that they cannot directly purchase the exact amount of battle coins needed for the skins, and that the skins cannot be obtained through in-game progression, only through payment.

To make matters worse, in order to purchase a set of skins for a main character, players must spend $10 to purchase two bundles containing 250 battle coins each. With 18 Outfit 3 skins available for purchase, players could end up spending around $100 to collect them all, as Capcom is not offering any discounts on full bundles or multiple skins.

This pricing strategy has stirred up strong dissatisfaction among players, who have taken to foreign forums to voice their displeasure. Many argue that the price of the skins is too high for a game that already costs $60, while others are baffled by the lack of discounts in the bundle.

Capcom, the game’s developer, has yet to respond to the backlash. While Street Fighter 6 has been praised for its modern controls and accessibility to newcomers, the controversy surrounding the pricing of the skins may have an impact on the game’s future development. Players are now eagerly awaiting a response from Capcom to address the issue and hopefully offer a resolution to the problem.

