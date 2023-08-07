summer shopping tips

Going beyond the Amazon discount on a Sony 2023 TV, it is also worth dwelling on the general initiatives launched by the popular e-commerce store. This time, in fact, Andy Jassy’s company is pointing to users 7 ways to save money on Amazon in this summer time.

More precisely, through a section clearly highlighted on the official portal, the company is reminding those who usually make purchases on the e-commerce side that there are areas of Amazon potentially capable of providing satisfaction in terms of savings. These have therefore been “grouped” into a single Amazon page.

Starting from the latter, it is therefore now possible to quickly access, through the appropriate boxes, the offers relating to products for daily use, but also possibly to second-hand devices, which can represent a tempting opportunity in certain areas. Then there is the middle a selection of products at outlet pricesas well as a shortcut to reach “Today’s Deals”.

Among the other ways to save according to Andy Jassy’s company we find the coupon section, the possibility of obtaining discounts on recurring deliveries and access to the area linked to personalized promotional codes. In short, there are many active initiatives on Amazon and the page launched in this context makes everything quickly accessible, so you might be interested in taking a look.

Does buying online scare you? HYPE helps you

The offer you have just read attracts you a lot but does buying online scare you? Do you think you need a credit card to buy online safely? It’s time to open a HYPE Next account. In addition to transfers and immediate payments at no cost, you immediately get a bonus of 20 euros once the first top-up has been validly carried out to spend as you wish and without stress, thanks to the insurance on online purchases included in the account. If you want to register or switch to HYPE Next, the cost is only 2.90 euros per month, click here!