Targa Telematics, a tech-company specializing in the development of IoT solutions and digital platforms for connected mobility, announces that it has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Viasat Group. The completion of the transaction – indicatively expected for the first half of 2023 – will be subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent usual for similar transactions, including the Golden Power authorizations in Italy and Spain and the approval by the Antitrust Authority.

Viasat Group is a highly esteemed Italian player in the field of technology applied to the automotive sector, which has established itself over the years as one of the leading companies in Europe in the supply of satellite and IoT info-telematics services and solutions for the safety and protection of people, vehicles and goods. The transaction will mark the birth of a very important global entity in the field of IoT and the development of digital solutions and services for connected mobility, characterized by a strong presence in eight key European countries – Italy, Portugal, Spain, France, England, Belgium, Poland, and Romania – to which is also added a company in Chile.

Thanks to the acquisition of Viasat Group, Targa Telematics – an Italian company already operating abroad with direct offices in England, Spain, France and Portugal – will further strengthen its leadership in the Italian market with also an acceleration of its expansion in Europe, bringing immediately on the market a range of innovative technologies in the context of global projects. As part of these international-scale projects, Targa Telematics will be able to leverage strong local support dedicated in the different countries to better serve its customers, mostly multinational groups active in the mobility sector but also in other market sectors.

“This is the first operation of significant dimensions completed by operators in the sector in which we operate and it goes in the direction of a concrete consolidation of the market”, comments Nicola De Mattia, CEO of Targa Telematics. “The partnership with Targa Telematics is the best strategy to open up new and wider horizons of development both for the company’s business and for the people who work there with great professionalism”, echoes Domenico Petrone, president and CEO of Viasat Group .