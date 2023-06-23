Home » Taylor Sheridan says Yellowstone sequel will be a standalone story – Gamereactor
Technology

Taylor Sheridan says Yellowstone sequel will be a standalone story – Gamereactor

by admin
Taylor Sheridan says Yellowstone sequel will be a standalone story – Gamereactor

The Yellowstone franchise has hit some production roadblocks due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike and a host of other external factors. Filming on 1923 season 2 has ceased, and it’s unclear when Yellowstone season 5 will wrap up, or when the planned sequel, supposedly starring Matthew McConaughey, will arrive. Speaking of the latter, however, creator Taylor Sheridan spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about what it’ll be like.

When asked about McConaughey’s starring role in the series, he added: “He seemed like a match made in heaven. We had several conversations over the years and came up with some ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded. He said, ‘I want to do this. The ‘that’ he said was Refers to diving into a primitive world that is in conflict with the modern world. And I said, ‘Man, we can do this.

Sheridan then teased what the sequel might look like, saying: “I think about spinoffs the same way I think about prequels — read what you want.

As for what that means, Sheridan confirmed that it will be a standalone story, and we can probably draw parallels from 1883 and 1923.However, as far as the sequel’s timeline is concerned, Sheridan confirmed that the show is still in the early stages, and so far he has only worked out“Broadest strokes”.

See also  super cost-effective! ROG Strix XG27AQV Gaming Monitor Unboxing/ Mainstream 27-inch 2K, OC 170Hz, Fast IPS

You may also like

Two US companies are now allowed to sell...

Panasonic 2023 4K TV array: will increase the...

Agicap growing in the SaaS market for cash...

visionOS SDK Released Explore Apple Vision Pro Features

Pasta Garofalo and PlayStation present #PlayYourPasta…

Reduce costs and time with prefabricated data centers

What the sovereign cloud means for European citizens...

Chrome will be able to read them thanks...

Rumor: Metal Gear Solid 4 is included in...

Biometric facial recognition and AI Act: the perfect...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy