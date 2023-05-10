technical data sheet and price of the first BigG leaflet

At the same time as the 2023 edition of Google I/O, the Mountain View company made official, as has already been foreseen for some time, also the smartphone pieghevole Google Pixel Fold. The latter actually represents BigG’s arrival in the world of foldable devices.

As for the Google Pixel Fold data sheetthe latter includes a 7.6-inch internal OLED screen with 2208 x 1840 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, a 5.8-inch OLED external display with 2092 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, a processor proprietary Tensor G2, 12GB of RAM, 256/512GB of internal memory, a triple rear camera of 48MP (f/1.7, main) + 10.8MP (f/2.2, 5x optical zoom) + 10.8MP (f/3.05, ultra- wide, 121.1 degrees) and an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera for selfies.

The battery is 4,821mAh and supports 30W wired and 20W wireless charging. Present for the rest IPX8 certification, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and Wi-Fi 6E. The dimensions of the smartphone are instead of 139.7 x 79.5 x 0.5mm when open, as well as 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8mm when closed. The colors available are Obsidian (Black) and Porcelain (White).

For the moment there are no indications regarding a possible arrival in Italy (also considering that on our Google Store we currently refer only to the Pixel 7a), but the pre-order phase has already started abroad (which includes the Pixel Watch free) and shipments will start on June 27, 2023. The price? $1,799.

For the rest, in case you’re wondering: yes, it was also announced a cheaper smartphone in the context of the 2023 edition of the Google I/O (among other things arriving in Italy). As you can well imagine, you can find all the details of the case in our review of Google Pixel 7a (the launch cost in Italy is 509 euros), recently published on these pages.