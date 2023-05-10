Home » technical data sheet and price of the first BigG leaflet
Technology

technical data sheet and price of the first BigG leaflet

by admin
technical data sheet and price of the first BigG leaflet

At the same time as the 2023 edition of Google I/O, the Mountain View company made official, as has already been foreseen for some time, also the smartphone pieghevole Google Pixel Fold. The latter actually represents BigG’s arrival in the world of foldable devices.

As for the Google Pixel Fold data sheetthe latter includes a 7.6-inch internal OLED screen with 2208 x 1840 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, a 5.8-inch OLED external display with 2092 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, a processor proprietary Tensor G2, 12GB of RAM, 256/512GB of internal memory, a triple rear camera of 48MP (f/1.7, main) + 10.8MP (f/2.2, 5x optical zoom) + 10.8MP (f/3.05, ultra- wide, 121.1 degrees) and an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera for selfies.

The battery is 4,821mAh and supports 30W wired and 20W wireless charging. Present for the rest IPX8 certification, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and Wi-Fi 6E. The dimensions of the smartphone are instead of 139.7 x 79.5 x 0.5mm when open, as well as 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8mm when closed. The colors available are Obsidian (Black) and Porcelain (White).

For the moment there are no indications regarding a possible arrival in Italy (also considering that on our Google Store we currently refer only to the Pixel 7a), but the pre-order phase has already started abroad (which includes the Pixel Watch free) and shipments will start on June 27, 2023. The price? $1,799.

For the rest, in case you’re wondering: yes, it was also announced a cheaper smartphone in the context of the 2023 edition of the Google I/O (among other things arriving in Italy). As you can well imagine, you can find all the details of the case in our review of Google Pixel 7a (the launch cost in Italy is 509 euros), recently published on these pages.

See also  Abandoning the thin-mans flagship positioning, ASUS Zenfone 10 specifications first exposed-ePrice.HK

You may also like

Synchrotron of Trieste, where light is made

The Google Pixel 7a priced at NT$14,990 uses...

The proof: Pixel 7a, the Google smartphone that...

Google is building more artificial intelligence into its...

Pixel Fold main site hands-on: Google’s first folding...

The proof: Pixel 7a, the Google smartphone that...

Sell ​​Online Course or Online Video Course |...

Google Pixel Tablet has a speaker charging base,...

The proof: Dyson Gen 5 Detect Absolute, the...

Android 14 presented at Google I/O 2023: The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy