Tesla sets new sales record after price cuts

With 466,140 vehicles delivered, the leading electric car manufacturer Tesla has set a new record. The numbers for the second quarter of 2023 reported on Sunday exceed the comparable quarter of 2022 by a whopping 80 percent. At the same time, the factories in the USA, Europe and Asia are also running at full speed, with a total of almost 480,000 new Tesla cars being manufactured during the period.

Tesla does not show exactly where and which vehicles were produced. However, one can assume that it is primarily the electric SUV Model Y and the Model 3 that are causing such strong sales figures. In the first quarter of 2023, Tesla has already sold 422,875 cars. If the year continues like this, the manufacturer could sell 1.7 million e-cars and more by the end of the year.

There is a reason why Tesla can show such strong sales figures in 2023. Because, as reported, the US manufacturer carried out substantial price reductions in its core markets of the USA, Europe and China at the beginning of 2023. Depending on the configuration, prices fell by up to 20 percent in the United States and by up to 17 percent in Germany and Austria. With the competitive prices, Tesla started the year in which many car manufacturers launched new attacks on the market leader.

In addition to Polestar, Toyota, BMW, Kia and Hyundai, it is above all the Chinese car manufacturer BYD that is making strong inroads into the western markets. As reported, with the Dolphin model, an e-car for less than 26,000 euros (if state subsidies are included) was recently introduced in Austria. Even if this car makes significant compromises compared to a Model 3 in terms of equipment and range, its price point makes it significantly more suitable for the masses than many other e-cars.

Tesla, on the other hand, has repeatedly hinted that it wants to bring a smaller, cheaper Model 2, but so far there have been no details other than rumours. Volkswagen has announced its ID.2, which will come with a range of 450 km and a starting price of less than 25,000 euros, for 2025.

