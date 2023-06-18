A new bargain campaign is starting today at Aldi. At the “Summer Sale” you get many first-class deals in the online shop. Included are air conditioners, grills and garden accessories. We have checked the discounter’s offers and are presenting you with the highlights of the campaign here.

Aldi summer sale in check: the 7 best offers

With the current promotion you get numerous for a short time Electronic products, tools and housewares offered at a bargain price (see offers at Aldi). We have put together the best deals for you here. There are additional shipping costs.

Home Deluxe Mokli Xl Deluxe Instead of 319 euros RRP: Mobile air conditioning with 5-in-1 system: heating, cooling, dehumidifying, ventilation & night mode. Cooling capacity: 9,000 BTU. The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/18/2023 02:09

Home Deluxe inflatable boat Pike The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/18/2023 05:02

More Deals:

You can find more good Aldi deals here:

Aldi: This is how you find the best deals and bargains

At Aldi, there are not only new online bargains from the areas of technology, electronics, household goods and DIY supplies on a regular basis, but also interesting weekly offers. But as always, the motto here is: compare prices! So that you don’t have to do that, we’re happy to do it for you and regularly search the current offers for the best price hits and only present you with the best deals.

So enjoy the advantages of simple and time-saving online shopping and benefit from attractive offers and fast delivery right to your front door. Immerse yourself in the diverse world of the Aldi online shop and experience a convenient shopping experience around the clock.

