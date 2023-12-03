Home » The best-selling Echo Show drops 29% and is at a bargain price
The best-selling Echo Show drops 29% and is at a bargain price

The Echo Show, Amazon’s smart screen device, has dropped in price and is available at a discounted rate. While Amazon typically sells its own devices, other retailers are now offering the Echo Show at lower prices, with discounts even for first-time buyers.

The Echo Show 5, third generation, is being hailed as the best smart screen of 2023. With a 5.5-inch screen and the ability to make video calls, manage your calendar, and provide weather updates, the device is extremely versatile. It also functions as a high-quality speaker and can be easily connected to your phone for music streaming. The integrated camera allows for video calls and even serves as a surveillance camera.

The Echo Show, powered by Alexa, can handle various tasks such as translating text, setting alarms, and controlling connected devices. It is now available at a rock-bottom price, dropping from its original price of 109€ to just 77€. A further discount for new customers brings the price down to around 66€.

This price drop is a rare opportunity to get your hands on this popular device, so act fast before the price goes up or stock runs out.

