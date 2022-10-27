At the level global esports involve approximately 532 million fans and it is estimated that by 2025 they will reach around 650 million. The entire sector is worth about $ 1.4 billion, a 21% growth from 2021 and is expected to exceed 1.8 billion in 2025, according to Newzoo data. This and much more was discussed at the Turin OGRs in the business event dedicated to exports in Italy, organized again this year by Iidea, the trade association of the video game industry, in collaboration with Ninetynine.





In our country, according to the latest Iidea report, they are about 1.6 million people who declare that they attend an esports event several times a week, 38% are women, the entire public has an average age of 28, the level of education and income exceed those of the average population.

Game “Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope” how a successful video game is born by Alessandra Contin

19 October 2022



To these data must be added those of the new Landscape of the esports sector in Italy, a study commissioned by Iidea to Nielsen who say that the direct economic impact, that is directly linked to the employment generated by the sector, is about 38 million euros compared to the 30 of the previous analysis. Thalita Malagò, General Manager of Iidea tells us: “On the one hand we photograph the public following the export sector, on the other with the Landscape we are going to measure the value of the sector on the territory. The overall economic impactdirect and indirect, is between 47 and 51 million euros. This is an estimate that Nielsen, our research partner, made through interviews with Italian operators in the sector. It is an economic impact up 4% compared the previous year (2020/2021). The most important part, 38 million euros, generated by employment in the export sector, grew by 8 million compared to the previous survey “.

Video games Gucci’s sense of video games by Alessandra Contin

October 26, 2022



In addition to the presentation of the new Landscape, this edition of Round One has a very transversal cut, not only based on the business linked to the export universe, but also topics such as music with Spotify, fashion with Kappa and Gucci, sustainability with Riot Games, thus outlining a very interconnected environment, continues Thalita: “Video games and esports are a language that can be applied to different contexts and can find opportunities for collaboration and interaction in completely different sectors. On our part, there was a clear desire to widen the observation point as much as possible to make it clear that there are a variety of ecosystems that revolve around the world of exports and that can benefit from a reciprocal exchange “.

The goal of Iidea with the event is to intercept the latest trends in exports, a constantly evolving sector, strongly influenced by what is happening internationally. So not only export, but also community, technological innovation, creativity, a significant part that connects the sector to the world of traditional sport and from this year also an important focus on the world of training, Thalita tells us: “This part of Round One was strongly desired by UniCredit, very attentive to the theme of youth training. What we wanted to do is provide an overview of the professions related to the export world and the skills that are required to carry them out. We have studied a format where we give students the opportunity to sit at a table with a professional in the sector to whom they can ask questions “.

sport Racing with a Lamborghini, difficult even in the virtual world by Vincenzo Borgomeo

19 October 2022



The training areas involved are divided into three macro sectors: publishing, organizers of competitive tournaments and finally team esport. Each area includes a series of specialized professional figures, concludes Malagò: “We hope, in the next few years, to give students the opportunity to meet companies in the sector and organize professionalizing lessons. This is a first step, but we immediately saw a great deal of interest, we have over a hundred students from the Polytechnic of Turin and many who are following us in streaming “.