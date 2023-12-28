The five TV series not to be missed in January: True Detective returns

Listen to the audio version of the article

2023 was a so-so year. Big disappointments and little joy. We expected a lot from superhero TV series, for example, and instead they didn’t live up to it. We expected a lot from the spin-off of The Lord of the Rings (The Rings of Power ed.) but even in this case nothing special. Not to mention Citadel and all the attempts to bring deceased genres back to life. There were also those who expected some twists from an Italian TV series, something surprising, but even in this case nothing, nothing memorable. Let’s say that there was no “Cortellesi case”. Luckily The Last of Us kept its promises, as did Gen V and the second season of The Bear. Don’t miss The Beef, The Fall of the House of Usher and “This World Won’t Make Me Bad.” And finally there was the season finale of The Crown, Succession and Ted Lasso. However, 2024 is off to a good start. Here are the best of January.

True Detective Night Country – Season 4 – January 15

We missed True Detective so much. Two investigators, two stories and scary murders. This time we are in Alaska, the corpses are those of eight scientists, found in the ice and with us are Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. True Detective is a crime drama unlike any other. It doesn’t make any concessions, it goes straight ahead and takes you where you’ve always wanted to go but never had the courage. (Sky).

The Brothers Sun. Season 1 – January 4

The authors are those of Nip/Tuck. The protagonist is the excellent Michelle Yeoh who won the Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once. This action dramedy that will take us to know the Taiwanese mafia promises twists, blows and strong emotions. Let’s say a Kung Fu film, as they used to say, but better. (Netflix).

Echo – Mini Series – January 10th

Here is a series of superheroes with characters unknown to most. This time we meet Echo of Choctaw Indian origins, deaf from birth and with a metal leg. Her adoptive uncle is Wilson Fisk or “Kingpin” and she first appears in Daredevil. Echo or Maya is a superhero waiting to be told. But you have to do it well. (Disney+).

Boy Devours Universe – Season 1 – January 11

Adaptation of the novel of the same name by Trent Dalton. We are in the 1980s, in Brisbane. The novel tells us how it is possible to love someone who has killed. Of how it is possible to love someone who has hurt you deeply. The novel is very beautiful. Hopefully the series too. (Netflix)

