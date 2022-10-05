MSI Showcasing Multiple Gaming Devices at Tokyo Game Show 2022 Computer Japan Co. Ltd. announces a thin and light gaming laptop” GF63-10SC-854JP “As an entry model, it allows you to enjoy PC gaming with ease. It will be sold exclusively on Amazon.co.jp starting Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Lightweight, thin, ultra-cospa laptop “GF63-10SC-854JP”

“GF63-10SC-854JP” has a thin and light design, with a thickness of 21.7 mm and a weight of 1.86 kg, making it ideal for carrying around. Gaming laptop with English keyboard.

develop “GF63 Thin 10S” series product page

The CPU adopts “Intel Core i5-10500H”, 6 cores and 12 threads. CPUs released in 2020 are popular for their cost-effectiveness and multitasking capabilities.

Max-Q balances thinness and high performance “GF63 Thin 10S” series product page

The GPU uses NVIDIA’s “GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q design,” and NVIDIA has announced the next-generation model. Max-Q Design is a laptop technology developed by NVIDIA that promises to be lighter and quieter by using AI and an efficient power system to lighten loads.

The display is a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080), and the memory is 8 GB.The keyboard adoptstenkeyless English layoutbuilt-in monochrome backlight.

“GF63-10SC-854JP” will be released on October 20, 2022 (Thursday) at Amazon.co.jp for 89,800 yen (tax included)!