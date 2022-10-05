Home Technology The GF63-10SC-854JP, a lightweight, slim, and under 90,000 yen gaming laptop, was released on Thursday, October 20th!
Technology

The GF63-10SC-854JP, a lightweight, slim, and under 90,000 yen gaming laptop, was released on Thursday, October 20th!

by admin
The GF63-10SC-854JP, a lightweight, slim, and under 90,000 yen gaming laptop, was released on Thursday, October 20th!

MSI Showcasing Multiple Gaming Devices at Tokyo Game Show 2022 Computer Japan Co. Ltd. announces a thin and light gaming laptop” GF63-10SC-854JP “As an entry model, it allows you to enjoy PC gaming with ease. It will be sold exclusively on Amazon.co.jp starting Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Lightweight, thin, ultra-cospa laptop “GF63-10SC-854JP”

New laptops for esports
PR TIMES

“GF63-10SC-854JP” has a thin and light design, with a thickness of 21.7 mm and a weight of 1.86 kg, making it ideal for carrying around. Gaming laptop with English keyboard.

develop
develop
“GF63 Thin 10S” series product page

The CPU adopts “Intel Core i5-10500H”, 6 cores and 12 threads. CPUs released in 2020 are popular for their cost-effectiveness and multitasking capabilities.

Max-Q balances thinness and high performance
Max-Q balances thinness and high performance
“GF63 Thin 10S” series product page

The GPU uses NVIDIA’s “GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q design,” and NVIDIA has announced the next-generation model. Max-Q Design is a laptop technology developed by NVIDIA that promises to be lighter and quieter by using AI and an efficient power system to lighten loads.

The display is a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080), and the memory is 8 GB.The keyboard adoptstenkeyless English layoutbuilt-in monochrome backlight.

“GF63-10SC-854JP” will be released on October 20, 2022 (Thursday) at Amazon.co.jp for 89,800 yen (tax included)!

product Overview
model GF63-10SC-854JP
release date Thursday, October 20, 2022
price 89,800 yen (tax included)
operating system Windows 11 Home
exhibit 15.6-inch, Full HD (1,920 x 1,080), no glare
CPU Intel Core i5-10500H (6 cores 12 threads)
graphics processor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q Design
memory 8GB DDR4
SSD 256GB (M.2 NVMe)
keyboard Tenkeyless English keyboard with built-in monochrome backlight
I/O port USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C ×1 USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ×3 HDMI ×1 Headphone output (Hi-Res compatible) ×1 Microphone input ×1
Battery Li-Ion Battery, 51Whr, 3-cell, 4,500mAh / up to 7 hours (JEITA 2.0)
body size 359×254×21.7mm
body mass 1.86kg
See also  "Gotham Knight" Batgirl character preview public Joker will not appear - Game - cnBeta.COM

Google Translate

Sorry, this article is currently only available in Japanese.

© 2022 Micro-Star INT’L CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

You may also like

From smartphones to microscopes: how the new Blips...

DART’s asteroid strike leaves a 10,000km ‘tail’ –...

From smartphones to microscopes: how the new Blips...

What is ‘X’, the super app that Elon...

From the smartphone with a 200 Megapixel sensor...

‘Battle Strike 2’ suffers massive DDoS attack on...

What is ‘X’, the super app that Elon...

Analysis: Samsung’s wearable device IP is more than...

CD Projekt Red confirms Traitor 2077 sequel and...

Solar energy from Space to be transferred to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy