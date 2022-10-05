MSI Showcasing Multiple Gaming Devices at Tokyo Game Show 2022 Computer Japan Co. Ltd. announces a thin and light gaming laptop” GF63-10SC-854JP “As an entry model, it allows you to enjoy PC gaming with ease. It will be sold exclusively on Amazon.co.jp starting Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Lightweight, thin, ultra-cospa laptop “GF63-10SC-854JP”
“GF63-10SC-854JP” has a thin and light design, with a thickness of 21.7 mm and a weight of 1.86 kg, making it ideal for carrying around. Gaming laptop with English keyboard.
The CPU adopts “Intel Core i5-10500H”, 6 cores and 12 threads. CPUs released in 2020 are popular for their cost-effectiveness and multitasking capabilities.
The GPU uses NVIDIA’s “GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q design,” and NVIDIA has announced the next-generation model. Max-Q Design is a laptop technology developed by NVIDIA that promises to be lighter and quieter by using AI and an efficient power system to lighten loads.
The display is a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080), and the memory is 8 GB.The keyboard adoptstenkeyless English layoutbuilt-in monochrome backlight.
“GF63-10SC-854JP” will be released on October 20, 2022 (Thursday) at Amazon.co.jp for 89,800 yen (tax included)!
|product Overview
|model
|GF63-10SC-854JP
|release date
|Thursday, October 20, 2022
|price
|89,800 yen (tax included)
|operating system
|Windows 11 Home
|exhibit
|15.6-inch, Full HD (1,920 x 1,080), no glare
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-10500H (6 cores 12 threads)
|graphics processor
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q Design
|memory
|8GB DDR4
|SSD
|256GB (M.2 NVMe)
|keyboard
|Tenkeyless English keyboard with built-in monochrome backlight
|I/O port
|USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C ×1 USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ×3 HDMI ×1 Headphone output (Hi-Res compatible) ×1 Microphone input ×1
|Battery
|Li-Ion Battery, 51Whr, 3-cell, 4,500mAh / up to 7 hours (JEITA 2.0)
|body size
|359×254×21.7mm
|body mass
|1.86kg
