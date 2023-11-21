The Impact of Constant Technological Renewal: Some Phones Will Lose WhatsApp Compatibility on November 30

Technology Must Be in Constant Motion: Some Phones Will Be Left Without WhatsApp

By its very nature, technology must be in constant motion, and, therefore, it is being renewed all the time, making some devices become obsolete in a short period of time. This commonly happens to cell phones, as companies that manufacture them release new products at least once a year, rendering several models obsolete.

One of the applications that is always being renewed is WhatsApp, as adjustments are made to satisfy the communication needs of its users, causing some phones to stop being functional. Starting next November 30, some smartphones will be left without WhatsApp because they have old versions of both Android and iOS operating systems.

Android cell phones that will be left without the messaging app are those with versions of Android 4.1 or lower, including devices such as Huawei Ascend Mate, LG Optimus F5, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, and more. For iPhone users, the devices where WhatsApp will no longer be available are those that have the iOS 11 operating system or lower, including iPhone 6S and iPhone SE.

If you have a recently purchased phone, you don’t need to worry. However, if your device is several years old, you better keep an eye on the list of cell phones that will be left without the app in the coming days. Check if your device is affected and if necessary, consider upgrading to a newer phone.

