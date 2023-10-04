Home » The Impact of Game Graphics on Fun: Insights from Masahiro Sakurai
The Impact of Game Graphics on Fun: Insights from Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai, the renowned producer of the “Kirby” and “Super Smash Bros.” series, recently discussed the relationship between game graphics and fun on his YouTube channel. Sakurai’s answer to the much-debated question was a resounding “yes.”

Having completed the development of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” Sakurai created his own YouTube channel called “Masahiro Sakurai’s Game Production” to share his knowledge and experiences in game development and offer advice on relevant business practices. This online course has gained significant popularity among both players and game developers.

In his latest video, Sakurai delves into the topic of whether game graphics have a direct impact on the enjoyment of a game. While acknowledging that gameplay and graphics can be considered as separate factors, Sakurai emphasizes the importance of graphics from a developer’s standpoint. According to Sakurai, the game’s background, composed of polygons, serves as more than mere decoration. It provides crucial information and, when coupled with elements like gravity, adds depth and immersion to the gaming experience.

Sakurai cites games like “Dark Souls” and “Sekiro” as examples where the visual design of the environment informs the player’s decisions and keeps them engaged. These games create atmospheres in which players remain alert to the slightest changes in their surroundings. Furthermore, Sakurai mentions the significance of graphics in attracting players. For instance, a captivating first image on platforms like Steam can make players curious about a game and prompt them to learn more.

Summing up his thoughts, Sakurai concludes that the notion of graphics and fun being independent of each other is misguided. He believes that the aesthetics and enjoyment of a game are intertwined, and developers should strive to enhance both aspects.

Sakurai’s insights provide valuable perspective on the role of graphics in gaming, shedding light on the importance of visually captivating elements and their impact on player engagement and satisfaction. As the industry continues to advance technologically, it is crucial for developers to prioritize the visual aspects of their games alongside gameplay to create truly immersive and enjoyable experiences for players worldwide.

