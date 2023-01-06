Home Technology The industry may bear heavy costs this year and game prices will rise- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
The industry may bear heavy costs this year and game prices will rise- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

Kantan Games’ Dr. Serkan Toto (also CEO) told GI.biz that gamers will likely face price increases for games, hardware and subscriptions as studios try to cover rising development costs.

“So far, not all studios have faced rising game development and other costs, and not all have raised prices. But gamers should see an overall increase in prices in 2023.” Toto said.

He also said that this trend is not only for those 3A games, but also affects the price of subscription services and hardware, especially Microsoft’s subscription services and hardware. However, Nintendo’s Switch won’t increase in price this year unless they release a new machine.

Last year, Sony raised the price of the PS5 in many regions around the world (excluding the United States). Regarding the price of the Xbox, Spencer also said that “some concessions must be made.” Nintendo has also been hit by rising hardware costs, but hasn’t passed those costs on to consumers. Previously, publishers such as EA, Take-Two and Activision raised the price of the game from $60 to $70. There are various signs that the “comprehensive price increase” in the game industry seems to be a major trend in 2023.

