For the second time, the PoliMove team of the Politecnico di Milano won the victory on the Texas circuit of the last race of the world championship reserved for unmanned cars, the famous Indy Autonomous Challenge which is arousing more and more interest: the single-seaters are really strong (almost 300 per hour) and the races are more and more spectacular. So for the next round of the championship, January 7 in Las Vegas, the organizers are expecting the public of the big events. And the Italian car will be among the favorites.





21 teams of over 500 university students from 39 universities in 11 countries competed on the Texas Motor Speedway track. Italy was represented by the PoliMOVE team from the Department of Electronics, Information and Bioengineering, led by Professor Sergio Savaresi, one of the leading international groups in the field of automotive control, intelligent vehicles and smart mobility.

“It was a difficult race, also conditioned by the adverse weather – explained to us – Professor Sergio Savaresi, Professor of Automation Engineering at the Politecnico di Milano – after weeks of heat and sun, the temperature was 5 ° c, with wind and intermittent rain. Overall it was a race characterized by numerous errors on the part of all the teams. A race with a freer format in the defensive trajectories, and therefore required a more advanced ability to perceive the opponents than the competition. Las vegas. The Politecnico Team was the only one who did not make mistakes, and indeed in both races avoided the collision with the opponent who made mistakes in the attack phase, thanks to the reactivity and correctness of the mitigating action. of his “artificial pilot”. Hence Great satisfaction for having shown consistency and reliability in the presets, including important safety aspects that have strong repercussions on o development of the autonomous car on public roads “

Teams come from all over the world and at the Indy Autonomous Challenge they compete to advance self-driving car technology as much as possible. And, consequently, accelerate the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles with the implementation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Contests are a platform for students to excel in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).





The teams program Dallara AV-21 autonomous racing cars. Yes, the very Italian Dallara: the machines are all the same, only the software changes. There are a number of lidar sensors, radar and optical cameras, along with artificial intelligence algorithms. It is these “things” that govern the machines. And it is precisely “these things” that the Polimi team has done better than the others.

No further mechanical, aerodynamic or engine modifications are permitted. Electronics and sensors are also the same for all teams. These are the technical constraints of the first Indy Autonomous Challenge: the competition is 100% focused on the artificial intelligence algorithms that are developed by the teams. In short, to win, we need to innovate precisely in the most important sector for self-driving cars. A complicated thing.

“Yesterday – explained Andrea Ticozzi, PhD student in Computer Engineering at the Politecnico di Milano and member of the PoliMove team, was characterized by many problems: rain and a cold track forced us to aim for a slightly higher level of performance. lower than we would have kept in the sun Many teams unfortunately had technical problems.

We managed to stay focused and everything went well: both in the semifinal and in the final we successfully completed our overtaking, and managed a couple of situations at the limit correctly. In fact, in both races we managed to avoid accidents with reactive maneuvers. “