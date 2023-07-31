The Revolutionary ‘Action Button’ in the iPhone 15 Pro: Customizable Touch Controls Redefine User Experience

Title: Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 15 to Feature Customizable “Action Button” Similar to Apple Watch Ultra

Subtitle: New high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models set to showcase innovative functionality

A few weeks after the highly anticipated Apple event, where the newest iPhone model and its groundbreaking features will be unveiled, one exciting physical distinction of the upcoming device has been revealed: a customizable “action button.” This tactile button, resembling the existing buttons on the iPhone 15, will possess similar characteristics to Apple Watch Ultra’s special key, allowing users to configure it as a shortcut to any desired function or menu.

The introduction of this “action button” on the premium iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models aims to further differentiate these devices from their counterparts and justify their higher price range, highlighting Apple’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design.

Contrary to concerns about extra buttons cluttering the device’s layout, Apple has reassured consumers that the new button will replace the dedicated silent mode button on the iPhone 15 Pro variant. Offering up to nine pre-configured options for direct access, including frequently used features, Apple ensures a seamless user experience without compromising design aesthetics.

The “action button” will enable users to access various activities and special applications effortlessly. For example, functions from the Accessibility menu, such as VoiceOver and AssistiveTouch, will become easily accessible, benefiting users with visual or hearing disabilities.

Moreover, the button’s capabilities extend to activating concentration mode, linking and configuring it to perform functions like enabling Do Not Disturb mode, or facilitating personal scenarios created by the users themselves.

Multiple functionalities commonly utilized by iPhone users will be assignable to the “action button.” These include activating silent mode, utilizing the flashlight, accessing the magnifying glass function, and even using the iPhone camera as a digital camera by both activating and operating the shutter.

Furthermore, this button will also facilitate recording voice notes, allowing users to start and end recordings without needing to look at the iPhone screen. Additionally, language translation features can be configured, enabling text or conversation translation with ease.

In a bold move, Apple plans to replace the physical keys located on the metal edges of the iPhone with touch-sensitive versions, employing haptic motors to recreate the sensation of physical pressing through subtle vibrations. To assist users in locating the buttons, Apple will incorporate low-relief details on the device, ensuring effortless navigation for vital functions such as adjusting volume, unlocking the phone, and accessing the new “action button.”

Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, in September, following its annual trend. As anticipation builds around the event, enthusiasts eagerly await to witness the next level of innovation brought by Apple’s future-forward devices.

Note: The information in this article is based on available sources and rumors surrounding the iPhone 15. Official announcements from Apple are yet to be made.

