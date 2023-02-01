Electronic Arts and Maxis announced today (1) that their “The Sims” series will launch a new community live program series “Behind The Sims”, covering the latest revisions, work previews, and in-depth game development status, including code names The latest news on Project Rene, new content for The Sims 4, and more.

The content of the first episode of Behind The Sims hosted by The Sims team Mersea has been released, and the team revealed the new progress of "Project Rene". The team has just completed the first playtest of the project, testing an early version of the purchase mode, which tries to let people quickly copy the sofa style to the chair, or move and rotate the entire living room combination at the same time. It also tested a social gaming experience where players can design apartments together, unlock new ways to play, tell stories, and create dream creations. In terms of "The Sims 4", the official announced that a new joyful bundle "Baby" will be launched on March 14 to celebrate the series' 23rd birthday. Before that, the expansion pack will be launched first, including the new family "The Michelson Family". The full trailer is scheduled to be released at 12 o'clock in the morning on February 3.

And “The Sims Mobile” will add “Disco Crystal Cone” for free, so that players can use it to celebrate the 23rd birthday of the series. The team is planning a treasure hunt to celebrate the 5th anniversary of “The Sims Mobile”, These include five awesome new Anniversary-themed items with rewards inspired by Korean architecture and fashion.

And “The Sims: Free Edition” has updated the music track, will add the theme songs of “The Sims 2” and “The Sims 3”, “The Sims” in “The Sims 4” and “The Sims” in “The Sims” Community”. And to celebrate The Sims: Free Edition’s 11th anniversary, the team revealed that Sim Springs is expanding the third area of ​​the desert map. Simulation Spring is an undeveloped tumbleweed town. At the same time, “Community 3”, which is scheduled to be launched in April 2023, has more unique housing lots to be repaired, which will allow players to customize and build their own houses.