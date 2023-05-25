The telephoto lens for overtaking camera phones

In the beginning, a camera phone worked on resolution, color definition, focus, wide angle, increasing the number of lenses and sensors and improving their quality. Today, the new frontier of camera phone innovation is the telephoto lens.

Was he the only one missing to complete the overtaking of camera phones over digital cameras? Probably yes. Even more beautiful photos await summer-tested digital creatives. More defined, more panoramic, and now capable of capturing details tens of meters away.

The last shot was taken by Huawei, with a renewal of the range in all sectors, among which it stands out Huawei P60 Pro The newborn of the P-series which boasts over 15 million users in Europe, promises sparks: the optical system has been completely updated with the addition of an Ultra Lighting telephoto lens with the largest aperture on the market (f/2.1), consisting by a group of seven multiple lenses that manage the focal distance and the possibility of activating a tele macro.







The highest score on the DXOMARK leaderboard

In particular, the new Huawei P60 Pro integrates a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and a 48-megapixel primary camera with variable aperture, meaning that it changes automatically based on ambient lighting. A feature that, especially in night images, has contributed to the model reaching the highest score ever achieved in the DXOMARK ranking. The photographic sector is completed by a 13 Megapixel front camera, which obviously turns the thought to inveterate selfists.

“Each generation of Huawei’s P series has marked a major leap forward for mobile photography with advanced yet very user-friendly imaging features. Let’s think of the infinite variety of scenarios in which the smartphone is the first device we use to photograph: it must be versatile and functional for multiple situations, even the most complex“, he comments Arong Duan, General Manager of Huawei CBG Italy.







But there is also more. The Huawei P60 Pro features the first pearl texture design on the back panel of the device. Baptized Rococo Pearl, it incorporates real pearl mineral powder creating a luminous and brilliant effect, giving it a unique and different natural texture for each device. Huawei has also thought about adequately protecting its high-end jewel. In fact, a new 6.67-inch Quad-Curve AMOLED LTPO panel has been inserted into the model together with the Kunlun Glass protective panel, to better protect the camera phone from bumps and falls. The excellent performance of the graphics sector guarantees top-level experiences not only in viewing streaming content but also for video games.

“Aesthetics and technology, design and innovation are the keywords through which the level of interest in a new device is defined”, continues Duan. “It is the result of the connection of these elements that guides consumers’ purchasing choices”.

The Huawei P60 Pro features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen.1 4G chip, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory, but a version with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of memory is also available. Huawei’s new camera phone draws on Huawei’s proprietary app store, App Gallery, which has reached 580 million monthly active users and is filled with new apps every day, thus confirming itself as a valid alternative for Android-based devices but without Google services available.







The other news of Huawei

During the European launch on May 9, Huawei also unveiled the new Mate X3, a foldable smartphone that redefines the standards of weight, thickness and reliability. The Huawei Mate X3 is the world‘s thinnest and lightest foldable large-screen smartphone. The screens, internal and external, the multidimensional hinge and the imaging system have been updated.

Also announced are the Huawei Watch 4 and Huawei Watch 4 Pro wearables that focus even more on monitoring physical well-being. Finally, the new edition of the ultra-thin laptop Huawei MateBook X Pro, Huawei MateBook 16s and Huawei MatePad 11 will also be available from next month, the soul of a PC in the body of a tablet.