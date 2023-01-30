Home Technology The world’s first robot lawyer was not a robot
Technology

The world’s first robot lawyer was not a robot

by admin
The world’s first robot lawyer was not a robot

Reading certain articles it seems that we couldn’t wait to be beaten, as human beings, by artificial intelligence. In the reports about ChatGPT and the other tools that create text, images, videos and songs there is a frightened wonder, an admiration that mingles with the fear that this technology could really take our place. This is demonstrated by the case of donotpay, literally “not to pay”: it is a startup based in San Francisco, founded in 2015 with the aim of creating “the world‘s first robot lawyer” and remained in limbo until the ChatGPT generative AI.

Music and artificial intelligence

Google’s AI rewrites “Bella Ciao”. The music is about to change

by Pier Luigi Pisa

Then the founder, Joshua Browder, relaunched it saying that there is precisely this software behind the robot, and that in this way it would allow everyone to “challenge multinationals, beat bureaucracy and sue anyone”, spending very little . At one point it also looked like the “robot lawyer” was going to appear in a courtroom in a lawsuit, but Browder eventually changed his mind saying he was threatened by the bar association.

Artificial intelligence

Microsoft invests another 10 billion in ChatGpt. Google anticipates the launch of its AI

by Archangel Rociola

The point, however, is another: the point is that by going to the site and trying to obtain some legal document produced by an artificial intelligence with a click, a user discovered that a defamation letter took an hour and to start a divorce eight hours – times evidently incompatible with software, but typically human. To try to get an unpaid sum, a pdf arrived almost immediately, but analyzing it the user discovered that it had been drawn up by two people, perhaps not even lawyers. In short, we are so bewitched by the super powers of artificial intelligence that some boast of having it even when there are human beings behind the service they offer. As if we weren’t enough anymore.

See also  The secret of TikTok is not the algorithm

Microsoft, layoffs and ruthless artificial intelligence

by Riccardo Luna

You may also like

Rumor: Forza Motorsport will arrive in Q3 2023...

Google’s AI rewrites “Bella Ciao”. The music is...

“Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin” announced the...

The world’s first robot lawyer was not a...

Crafton plans to “expand a strong game-based IP”...

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 Could Have Thousands...

Google’s AI rewrites “Bella Ciao”. The music is...

With Intel Core i5-13500 processor, GIGABYTE B760 AORUS...

After Serie A, also the Premier League: the...

Capcom Looks To Break Sales Records This Fiscal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy