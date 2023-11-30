This was the most heard in 2023

We are approaching the end of the year and that only means one thing: there will be countless annual reviews again! Spotify is leading the way by revealing which artists, songs and podcasts were most popular in 2023.

Of course, you again have the opportunity to view your very own annual review. All you have to do is open the app, which will normally already prominently inform you of this. Alternatively, you can also access the web version via this link.

The international highlights

Let’s take a look at the global trends. The most successful artist in 2023, or the most successful female artist in this case, was Taylor Swift with more than 26.1 billion streams. Followed by Bad Bunny and The Weeknd in second and third place.

The most popular song of the year also comes from an American singer, but not Taylor Swift. Instead, Miley Cyrus is at the top with “Flowers.” The song has been streamed more than 1.6 billion times worldwide. The podium is completed by “Kill Bill” by SZA and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.

In addition to music, podcasts also play an important role on the streaming platform. There are now more than five million of them. Among all of these, “The Joe Rogan Experience” prevailed against the competition – for the fourth time in a row. Follow in 2nd and 3rd place “Call Her Daddy” and “Huberman Lab„.

These were the highlights in Germany

Germans’ taste in music differs slightly from that of international listeners. Taylor Swift also ends up at the top in this country, but in the end it’s only enough for third place. In front of them are the two German rappers Bonez MC and Apache 207.

A similar picture emerges with the most successful songs. The international winner only made it to second place in this country, surrounded by “Sie weiss” by AYLIVA/MERO and “Komet” by Udo Lindenberg/Apache 207. It is noticeable that more than half of the top 10 consists of German-language songs.

When it comes to podcasts, Germans apparently like two men sitting in front of the microphone and chatting about everyday things. At least this combination applies to the entire winner’s podium, consisting of “Mixed Hack”, “Firm & Fluffy” and “Hobbylos”. The project by Felix Lobrecht and Tommi Schmitt is also the first German-language podcast with more than 500 million streams on Spotify.

And now it’s your turn: Which artists, songs and podcasts are at the top of your list this year? Please let us know in the comments!

