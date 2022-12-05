Home Technology This year’s Game Awards will be “significantly shorter” – Gamereactor
Technology

This year’s Game Awards will be “significantly shorter” – Gamereactor

by admin
This year’s Game Awards will be “significantly shorter” – Gamereactor

Even though people have generally been pretty happy with The Game Awards over the past few years, there’s been one recurring complaint; many feel that it’s overly popular and dragging on for too long.

So Geoff Keighley and his team decided to listen to this and do something about it.exist Twitter space In the audio stream, Keighley now explains that we should expect a shorter show this year:

“One of the things we’re trying to do this year is we’re trying to make the show a little bit shorter. I won’t say anything officially until we’re done rehearsing, but we think the show will be a lot shorter this year.

He also carefully explained the decision, saying:

“We think how long the show has been going, there’s some fatigue, there’s a lot of games and a lot of stuff you want to be a part of, but we’re reducing those things and hopefully there’s more of a stripped-down show.

Still, it doesn’t look like The Game Awards will be cutting game announcements, as he previously confirmed that we should expect the show to “More than 50 games involved in some way”.

If you want to watch the show live, The Game Awards kicks off at 00:30 GMT/1:30 (CET) on Friday. However, if you enjoy sleeping through this somewhat ungodly hour, we’ll report on everything.

Thanks, Promotion Field.

See also  Elon Musk's proposal for peace in Ukraine

You may also like

Soniqs releases its Rocket League roster

Ballu, the balloon robot, makes you smile. But...

Are you having trouble retyping Gmail or addresses...

Privacy Guarantor, fine of two million euros to...

ASUS released TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX...

Privacy Guarantor, fine of two million euros to...

As low as 64% off Acer laptop, low...

PC version DLSS 3 smooth evolution Spider-Man: Miles...

US May Reimpose GPU Import Tariffs in New...

Fortnite Chapter 4 has been released, the wizard...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy