Tim Cook introduces new virtual reality headset for Apple

Tim Cook introduces new virtual reality headset for Apple

Apple’s CEO is expected to present a virtual reality headset on Monday, which is intended to herald a new era for the group. But the project is daring, for both Cook and Apple: Experts warn of “one of the most important technology flops of all time”.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook was considered by many to be a boring process optimizer when Steve Jobs appointed him CEO in 2011.

“It’s better to be a pirate than to join the Navy,” Apple co-founder Steve Jobs once said. Seen in this way, Tim Cook does not fit the group at all. Unlike Jobs – and many other CEOs in Silicon Valley – Cook didn’t drop out to revolutionize the world with a startup. Rather, he is the opposite: Coming from a Baptist family in the Southern States, Cook worked his way up in the computer industry. He became legendary as a saver, not as a brilliant inventor.

