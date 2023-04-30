tribe29 checkmk compromised: vulnerability allows privilege escalation

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for tribe29 checkmk. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) has published a message about a vulnerability for tribe29 checkmk that became known on July 15th, 2022. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product tribe29 checkmk are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Checkmk Work #14281 Stand (Stand: 15.07.2022).

Security Advice for tribe29 checkmk – risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

tribe29 checkmk bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

Checkmk is IT monitoring software.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in tribe29 checkmk to increase his privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-46302 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

tribe29 checkmk < 2.2.0i1 (cpe:/a:tribe29:checkmk)

tribe29 checkmk < 2.1.0p7 (cpe:/a:tribe29:checkmk)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Checkmk Work #14281 Status form 2022-07-15 (15.07.2022)

For more information, see: https://checkmk.com/de/werk/14281

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT security notice for tribe29 checkmk. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/15/2022 – Initial version

21.04.2023 – CVE supplemented

04/28/2023 – Correction product assignment

