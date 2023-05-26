two motherboards and two M.2 SSDs at a discount for a new gaming PC

After showing you the best Amazon Gaming Week offers on video games, video cards and other components, let’s move on to see today two motherboards and two M.2 SSDs at a discount at the Seattle ecommerce giant: if you are thinking of renewing your PC, these offers could be for you!

Let’s start with the motherboard ASUS ROG STRIX Z790-H, offered at a discount from an MSRP of 459 Euros at a price of 340.99 Euros, with a 26% discount. It is a Z790 motherboard compatible with Intel LGA 1700 CPU and with ATX format case, equipped with four M.2 slots and I/O which includes Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, HDMI connector, USB 3.2 Gen2 ports Type-C, Thunderbolt USB-4 and 2.5 Gb Ethernet.

If you are looking for a lower priced component, however, you could move towards one scheda madre ASUS ROG STRIX B550-F Gaminga motherboard with socket AM4 compatible with AMD CPU and with DDR4 RAM. The component has two M.2 slots, an Intel 2.5 Gb LAN port and two USB 3.2 Gen2. The card, compatible with ATX cases, is discounted by 38%: thus going down from an MSRP of 235 Euros to a price of only 144.99 Euros.

Moving on to SSDs, however, we point out first of all the Samsung 970 EVO Plus since 2 TB, an internal NVMe M.2 SSD with read and write speeds of 3,500 MB/s and 3,300 MB/s respectively. The component is on offer at 119.99 Euros, 25% less than the list value, set at 159.99 Euros.

The second SSD that we recommend, however, is the Samsung 980 PRO da 2 TB, discounted from a price of 219.99 Euros to one of 154.99 Euros, equal to 30% less than the list value. Again, it is an Internal NVMe M.2 SSD, which by the way also boasts compatibility with PlayStation 5!