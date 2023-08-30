Ubisoft Launches Year 8, Season 3 ‘Operation Steel Fortitude’ in Rainbow Six: Siege, Introducing New Operator and Game Updates

Ubisoft’s “Rainbow Six: Siege” has just entered its Year 8, Season 3 with the release of “Operation Steel Fortitude”. This highly-anticipated season brings a multitude of exciting updates including a new operator, a praise system, and major game mode revamps.

The star of the show is the new attacking operator named Ram. With her trusty “Tortoise” automatic attack device, she adds a whole new dynamic to the game. Ram’s “Dread Turtle” fortification machine allows her to create strongholds by destroying walls, floors, and other elements. Not only can this disrupt the opponent’s strategy, but it can also destroy their equipment. What’s even more impressive is that Ram has three fortification devices at her disposal. This speed 1, health 3 operator comes armed with an R4C or LMG-E as her primary weapon, and a MK1 or ITA12S as her secondary.

In terms of player protection mechanisms, the new commendation system has been introduced this season. This system allows players to rate their fellow players who they have played the game with. Ubisoft ensures fairness by actively monitoring the system, and highly acclaimed players will receive rewards for their performances.

There have also been several updates to game modes. Quick Play mode has been fully revamped to provide a faster and more intense experience. The round time is shorter, the target location is automatically revealed, and bomb locations are fortified and rotated to allow defenders to focus on strategic defense. Attackers also get a 10-second invincibility at the start of the action phase to prevent ambushes and give them time to approach the building. Ranked Practice Match, now known as Standard, has also been redesigned to offer the core Siege experience without operator or map ban phases. Additionally, a brand new Playground mode has been introduced, featuring a fast-paced action game mode called “Weapon Roulette” where all players start with the same weapon and switch automatically after a set period of time.

Various other updates have been included in this season as well. Operator Grim has undergone balance tweaks, and significant improvements have been made to the in-game shotgun ecosystem. Fuze can now deploy shotgun charges on the mobile shield, and Osa’s Talon-8 shield has also been equipped with a shotgun. Additionally, Frost operator will be reworked based on test results and player feedback, bringing new mechanics to her abilities.

To make the game more accessible to new players, “Operation Steel Fortitude” also adds a novice tutorial to help them prepare for their first PvP experience. Furthermore, players now have the option to turn off the HUD in Spectator Mode, allowing them to capture the perfect moment for their creations. The Y8S3 Battle Pass offers players the chance to instantly unlock Ram, along with other exciting rewards such as Bravo Booster Packs, Bravo Token, exclusive camouflage, and 600 R6 Credits.

With all the new features, updates, and improvements, “Rainbow Six: Siege” players are in for an action-packed and thrilling season with “Operation Steel Fortitude”. Whether they’re exploring the capabilities of the new operator Ram, rating their fellow players through the praise system, or engaging in the revamped game modes, there’s no doubt that Year 8, Season 3 will deliver an unforgettable gaming experience.

