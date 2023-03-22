Home Technology Ubisoft plans to use AI to generate NPC dialogue – Gamereactor
Artificial intelligence has been the talk of the town for the past few months. As ChatGPT continues to take over the world, it seems more and more industries are paying attention and understanding how to bring AI into their daily lives.

Ubisoft thinks it can use AI to save screenwriters some time by generating an early version of NPC dialogue. It reveals the technology in a new trailer that explains how it works.

Even when the AI ​​generates the dialogue, human input is still required as it needs to be checked to make sure there aren’t any obvious mistakes. Now, whether this will actually save time is uncertain, since the AI ​​can make a lot of mistakes to begin with.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxQoN3PFiKA/

The Internet has already begun to generate a wave of dissent on the topic. Some well-known game developers also gave their opinions, such as “God of War” Cory Barlog (Cory Barlog) responded on Twitter.

What do you think of it?

