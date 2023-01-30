Home Technology Unpacked 2023: with Italian Tech to discover the S23 smartphones and other Samsung innovations
Unpacked 2023: with Italian Tech to discover the S23 smartphones and other Samsung innovations

Unpacked 2023: with Italian Tech to discover the S23 smartphones and other Samsung innovations

Unpacked, unpacked: this is the name that Samsung gives to its most important presentations, which almost always talk about smartphones, but not only. The first Unpacked of the year, as we anticipated, will be held on February 1, in presence in San Francisco, for the launch of the S23. A lot is already known about the phone, thanks to a series of leaks: the technical characteristics, the special functions, and also the design are known. Various rumors have been circulating about the price of the new top of the range, but now to be sure that it is not just a rumor, you only have to wait a few hours.

Italian Tech will follow the launch live, with comments by Andrea Nepori and Bruno Ruffilli and the intervention of Carolina Milanesi, Creative Strategies analyst. It will be possible to follow the live coverage on the homepage of Repubblica, La Stampa, Secolo XIX, Italian Tech and on the social channels of the respective publications. Paolo Bagnoli, Marketing & Retail Head of Samsung Electronics Italia will also be discussing the new products.

Yes, because in addition to the S23 (which will not be one, but an entire family with three models, as has been the case for some years now), there should be other innovations: judging by the rumors, it will not be a question of tablets, but of computers. Not that the Korean company hasn’t put its own into it: in fact, explicit reference is made to the Galaxy Book computers on the page where it is possible to book the new smartphones. According to the rumors, as many as five laptops could be announced, called Galaxy Book 3, Book 3 360, Book 3 Pro, Book 3 Pro 360 and Book 3 Ultra. We’ll see: the appointment is for Wednesday February 1st starting at 18:55.

