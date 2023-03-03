Home Technology Using the Orthodynamic planar unit again, Yamaha’s new generation flagship earphone YH-5000SE is officially launched in Hong Kong
If you want to look at the history of the planar diaphragm unit, Yamaha is definitely one of the best. As early as the 1970s, it has developed its own Orthodynamic drive unit, but since the launch of the HP-1, there has been no follower. Recently, it finally uses the YH- The 5000 flagship earphones return and improve this unit technology. This time, the Orthodynamic planar diaphragm is engraved with a unique pattern and a corrugated voice coil, so that the frequency response can be in the range of 5Hz to 70kHz, fully showing the subtle differences and delicate atmosphere in the music. In addition, Japanese-made “Dutch plain weave” stainless steel filters are installed on the upper and lower sides of the earmuffs to control the internal pressure of the outer cover, and an arched protrusion is designed inside the outer cover to achieve the function of a reflector. The impedance and sensitivity of YH-5000 are 34Ω and 98dB/mW respectively, which is not difficult to push, and it is convenient for users to match different equipment.

