Home » Waiting for Apple’s viewer, here’s how the virtual (and mixed) reality market is changing
Technology

Waiting for Apple’s viewer, here’s how the virtual (and mixed) reality market is changing

by admin
Waiting for Apple’s viewer, here’s how the virtual (and mixed) reality market is changing

All in all, the Quest 2 doesn’t offer the absolute best VR experience, but it’s very affordable and perhaps the best value headset.

For the most demanding

The third option is HTC’s Vive Pro 2 and it’s a far cry from the previous ones. It’s the highest quality VR headset, but also the most expensive: now 1739 euros. You also need a powerful computer to connect it to and thus access the extensive Steam library. It is therefore the right choice for the most demanding gamers, true hardcore. In return we will get 5K resolution and a 120 degree field of view.

However, true enthusiasts should also buy base stations for tracking movements in the room.

According to various experts, the only weak point compared to the competition are the controllers, which have remained the same for seven years (those of Meta, touch, are more advanced). A more recent Htc alternative is HTC Vive XR Elite, at 1400 euros, with 4K resolution, 120-degree field of view and can be used both standalone (with its own games library) and with a PC).

L’outsider

Finally, there is an outsider, a Chinese one, to consider: Pico 4. A newcomer to the market and, as often happens with Chinese products, it has a little-known brand but a very good relationship between price and quality of the hardware. It costs less than its direct competitor, Meta Quest 2 – 429 euros – and has better features on paper. It has dual lenses with resolution at 2,160 x 2,160 per eye, with a 72Hz/90Hz refresh rate. Its game library is still limited, but expanding. We find those available also on Meta, less but many exclusives. However, in addition to being usable stand-alone, the Pico can be connected to the PC to access the extensive SteamVR library (also available on the Vive Pro).

You may also like

Google breathes a sigh of relief: Samsung is...

World of Tanks and World of Warships Launch...

Mini PCs with Windows 11: Economical & compact...

Brain biomarkers for chronic pain discovered

Here comes Temu, e-commerce at bargain prices. But...

Devolver Digital released three sincere new works: “The...

Change management, IKN Italy CDO e CXO 2023

Why are insects attracted to artificial lights?

Aruba EdgeConnect: Multiple vulnerabilities allow for control takeover

Stargazing with smart telescope from Unistellar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy