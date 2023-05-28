Waiting for Apple’s viewer, here’s how the virtual (and mixed) reality market is changing

All in all, the Quest 2 doesn’t offer the absolute best VR experience, but it’s very affordable and perhaps the best value headset.

For the most demanding

The third option is HTC’s Vive Pro 2 and it’s a far cry from the previous ones. It’s the highest quality VR headset, but also the most expensive: now 1739 euros. You also need a powerful computer to connect it to and thus access the extensive Steam library. It is therefore the right choice for the most demanding gamers, true hardcore. In return we will get 5K resolution and a 120 degree field of view.

However, true enthusiasts should also buy base stations for tracking movements in the room.

According to various experts, the only weak point compared to the competition are the controllers, which have remained the same for seven years (those of Meta, touch, are more advanced). A more recent Htc alternative is HTC Vive XR Elite, at 1400 euros, with 4K resolution, 120-degree field of view and can be used both standalone (with its own games library) and with a PC).

L’outsider

Finally, there is an outsider, a Chinese one, to consider: Pico 4. A newcomer to the market and, as often happens with Chinese products, it has a little-known brand but a very good relationship between price and quality of the hardware. It costs less than its direct competitor, Meta Quest 2 – 429 euros – and has better features on paper. It has dual lenses with resolution at 2,160 x 2,160 per eye, with a 72Hz/90Hz refresh rate. Its game library is still limited, but expanding. We find those available also on Meta, less but many exclusives. However, in addition to being usable stand-alone, the Pico can be connected to the PC to access the extensive SteamVR library (also available on the Vive Pro).