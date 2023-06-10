Warner Bros. Games restarts production of “Mortal Kombat 1”, confronting familiar but never-before-seen series characters

Warner Bros. Games’ NetherRealm studio announced the launch of the rebooted “Mortal Kombat 1” (Mortal Kombat 1), and for the first time released a real machine play video at the Summer Game Carnival.

“Mortal Kombat 1” will return to the original story of the series, with the background of the new Mortal Kombat universe reshaped by Fire God Liu Kang according to his own wishes in “Mortal Kombat 11”, allowing players to re-experience An all-new story and duels with familiar but never-before-seen characters from the Mortal Kombat series.

“Mortal Kombat 1” is expected to be launched on September 19 this year, and will be on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC platforms.

The following videos contain violence and other restricted content, minors should not watch:

