Home » Warner Bros. Games restarts production of “Mortal Kombat 1”, confronting familiar but never-before-seen series characters
Technology

Warner Bros. Games restarts production of “Mortal Kombat 1”, confronting familiar but never-before-seen series characters

by admin
Warner Bros. Games restarts production of “Mortal Kombat 1”, confronting familiar but never-before-seen series characters

Warner Bros. Games’ NetherRealm studio announced the launch of the rebooted “Mortal Kombat 1” (Mortal Kombat 1), and for the first time released a real machine play video at the Summer Game Carnival.

Warner Bros. Games restarts production of “Mortal Kombat 1”, confronting familiar but never-before-seen series characters

“Mortal Kombat 1” will return to the original story of the series, with the background of the new Mortal Kombat universe reshaped by Fire God Liu Kang according to his own wishes in “Mortal Kombat 11”, allowing players to re-experience An all-new story and duels with familiar but never-before-seen characters from the Mortal Kombat series.

“Mortal Kombat 1” is expected to be launched on September 19 this year, and will be on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC platforms.

The following videos contain violence and other restricted content, minors should not watch:

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that “Marvel Spider-Man 2” will be officially launched on October 20 this year

SEGA announced “Dragon 7 Gaiden Hero Unknown”, which is expected to be launched in November this year

Ubisoft released a new game work “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown” real machine play video

See also  He restores the Win11 God to the classic XP system 21 years ago, as long as you have these three tools, you can do it | T Kebang

You may also like

Tech Diary — A Radio Transmitter for the...

Tesla easily pulls off all other electric cars

Netflix blocks sharing but sets record for new...

Tre valide alternative a iCloud per iPhone e...

“Dragon Among Men 7: The Legendary Hero Nameless”...

IBM Spectrum Protect: High Risk IT Vulnerability! Multiple...

[watchOS 10 Beta Download]Beta Update and Upgrade Skills...

9. June 2023

The Tunguska event is the largest asteroid impact...

This is what the mini solar system from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy