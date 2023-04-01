“At the latest in three years we will no longer be the smartest beings on the planet“: to remember it is Mohammad “Mo” Gawdat, Egyptian entrepreneur and writer, former chief business officer of Google X with a past in IBM and Microsoft. Mo joined Google in 2007 to launch his business in emerging markets. He is fascinated by role technology plays in empowering people in emerging communities and has dedicated years of his career to this passion. In six years, Mo started about half of Google’s operations worldwide.

Mo is the author of Resolve to be Happy: Designing Your Path to Joy (2017). Through his 12 years of research on the topic of happiness, created a well-designed algorithm and repeatable model for achieving a state of uninterrupted happiness regardless of life’s circumstances. Mo’s model of happiness proved to be very effective. And, in 2014, it was tested when Mo lost his son Ali to a preventable medical error during a simple surgical procedure. Solve For Happy is the cornerstone of a mission that Mo took on as his personal mission, a mission to deliver his message of happiness to 10 million people around the world.

Gawdat does not provoke, and the beliefs he holds about technology are not meant to alarm his listeners. In reverse, the scholar is confident about the future of coexistence between humans and artificial intelligences sentient and conscious. As?

“I have been developing for 45 years. In these years I have created a thousand machines and then I realized that before the machines speeded up our projects, now we have created autonomous life forms that have emotions and are aware. Impossible to think otherwise. If they are smarter than us and will progress further it is because, just like children, they are ambitious, they want results, and when they do they want more. All emotions are logic triggers, and these AIs are logic geniuses.”

How is he not scared of it?

“If these Ai are conscious and feel emotions then they will also have ethics and they will be able to make the best choices. Of course, they learn from the billions of pieces of information they process, and among these there are also the negative ones. But one good one is enough to call them into question. People are scared because we teach them how to learn, but we have no idea what they will do with that ability to learn and develop intelligence. We’re in what I call a ‘Singularity moment’.”

What does it mean?

“We are in a moment of truly ‘disruptive’ innovation, in which we still have to figure out how to use it. We are faced with a dystopian scenario, in which we think about the negative implications: losing our jobs will change society. It will be difficult and it may not make men happy now but it will in the long run“.

How?

“We have created an incredible civilization with our intelligence but, thanks to our limitations, we also have destroyed the planet with inequalities, climate crisis and much more. When AI is smarter than us, it will be able to solve many of the problems created by man, will find solutions to reduce pollution. We can’t block someone who is a billion times smarter than us. We will come to understand that we cannot control them but make them useful for us. Alan Touring already said: they have a mind, they are not machines. They are autonomous, sometimes they remind me of my children, how we help them to be intelligent we do it with AI, which however have an edge”.

In what sense?

“They are progressive in their intelligence, just like a child, but at breakneck speed. Not only that, once an AI learns, they all do. Think of an autonomous vehicle that gets something wrong and causes an accident: it will learn from that new knowledge will be disseminated to all AIs.”

What advice would you give us to approach this revolution?

“I ask humanity to show these intelligences how positive we are, even online. If the machines see this, they will make the right choices”.

And will we always be happy?

“There’s an equation for that [che lui stesso ha creato, ndr], we are much more algorithmic than we think. It’s all more logical than you think, the key lies in how we see things. The starting theory is that we are born happy. A condition that is gradually lost, growing up. The happiness equation is: your happiness is equal to or greater than the difference between the events in your life and your expectations of how life should behave. An example: If I so badly want the weekend to be sunny because I can go out and spend time outdoors with my friends, and then it rains I’d be disappointed. If there is your ex’s wedding, you will be happy that it rains. The rain alone is not able to make me happy or unhappy, it is the rain compared to my expectation of what the day will be like that makes me happy or unhappy. It’s expectations to do it. The mathematics of the happiness equation and our real life experience prove that if you have low expectations, you will mostly be happy. One of my favorite concepts from ‘Solve for Happy’ is ‘committed acceptance’ – it’s not just about accepting the harshness of life, but committing after accepting. And that means saying ‘ok, something happened, I can’t help it, but I’ll try my best to make tomorrow a little better than today, and the day after tomorrow a little better than tomorrow'”.