Why are wired grips better for gaming? 5 Reasons to Know – Computer King Ada

Now all kinds of game consoles are equipped with wireless handles, and you can also buy many different types of wireless handles with different prices. You may think that wireless has already replaced wired, but don’t underestimate the advantages of wired handles. . If you are a very serious gamer and like to play some fast-paced games, you must understand the many benefits of wired handles for you.

Image credit: 8 Bitdo

Why are wired grips better for gaming? 5 reasons why

Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety

If you’ve ever had a low-battery notification on your handset or simply cut you off during a critical moment in a game, you can understand the frustration. But with a wired handle, you don’t need to worry about running out of battery or needing to charge the handle. You can play games with confidence by plugging in the handle at any time, even if you play from morning to night, there will be no battery problem.

You can also use a long enough USB cable to easily connect to the host or computer. Even if you are playing games on a mobile phone with a USB Type C charging port, it is much easier than you think to connect through a cable.

Low latency (or even zero latency)

Wireless controllers can be convenient, but they can have issues with input or output lag, meaning there can be a delay between when you press a button or when the game outputs a vibration response to the controller. While lag is minimal on modern, newer wireless controllers, it can still make a huge difference in competitive or fast-paced games. A wired handlebar minimizes lag, ensuring your command inputs are accurate and timely (the cable you use also matters, of course).

Image credit: 8 Bitdo

perfect connectivity

Wireless signals may be subject to cross interference from other devices or objects. If there are many other devices placed in your game range, you may encounter unstable connection of the handlebars. The connection provided by the wired handle is stable and consistent, free from interference or other problems caused by the signal. This reliability can ensure that your gaming experience is not interrupted at critical moments, especially in competitive games. .

Wired handles are less expensive

Wired handlebars are usually more affordable than wireless handlebars. Since there is no need to install wireless transceiver components, batteries, and charging systems, manufacturers can produce wired handles at a lower cost. These cost savings will be directly reflected in the fees you pay, which is a money-saving priority. In addition, the current handlebars, whether they are original or third-party accessories, can support wired and wireless dual-use, so you can also directly connect the wireless handlebars to use them, instead of buying them when you already have them at home.

Image credit: Nintendo

Plug and play with fewer issues

Wireless handlebars require a process of syncing with the host, which can be time-consuming and can run into some obstacles, especially when multiple handlebars need to be connected. When using a wired handle, you only need to plug it in to start playing games, without worrying about synchronization and pairing issues, the process is simpler. For computer gamers, getting the controller to work properly with Bluetooth is important, and even if it works fine, there will inevitably be driver changes, updates, and various other issues that will keep you stuck in a troubleshooting loop.

While wireless handles may seem like the obvious and readily available option, the advantages of wired handles make it an option to consider. From the improved performance and consistency to the affordability and convenience, corded handlebars are definitely a worthwhile option.

