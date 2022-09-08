Social networks (and companies that work on the Internet in general) tend not to publicly disclose the numbers concerning them, except in very rare exceptions: difficult to get official information on subscribers, rankings of creators with more followers, with more likes or more comments. And yet, it is enough to know the platforms even superficially to realize that what Silvio Berlusconi said a Door to door cannot be true.

The leader of Forza Italia, who has a personal profile on TikTok since September 1sthe said that “for me it was and is a pleasant thing and I intend to continue”, even if “I do not know how many votes will be able to arrive”, and then he told a lie, reporting that “my first video on TikTok it reached 8.5 million people and broke all records in the world“. It’s just not true.

Against disinformation Social networks towards the vote: TiKTok prepares for elections in Italy and the United States by Emanuele Capone August 26, 2022



What are the most viewed videos on TikTok

As mentioned, it is not easy to know which are really the most viewed videos on TikTok, those who really “broke every record in the world“, but it is enough to scroll through the profiles of the most followed creators to realize that that of the former Knight is several million views away. Indeed, billions of views away.

According to unofficial charts, the most viewed clip of all is that of the American illusionist and director Zack King flying on a kind of magic broom: to date, he almost has 2.2 billion views. King and his tricks of him often appear in the top ten of TikTok: he has a video of 1.1 billion views in which he plays hide and seek with friends, another in which plays with a glass cup (almost 970 million of views) and another in which he paints a wall (660 million views).

In the ranking there are also videos that alone have helped to increase the popularity of TikTok, such as the Christmas one of the American makeup artist James Charleswhich dates back to the end of 2019 and has totaled 1.7 billion viewsor M to the B of the young woman Bella Porchwhich is now close to altitude 700 million. The presence of Italian is also inevitable Khaby Lamewhich has a clip explaining how to see if you have a car behind you before getting out of your own (with the rear view mirror, of course) that has passed the 350 million views.

Social elections / 8 How much do parties spend on Facebook advertising by Pierluca Santoro 08 September 2022



Berlusconi’s problems on TikTok

As you can see, these figures are not even comparable to those pitted by the leader of Forza Italia, which probably it’s okay to stay on TikTok, but maybe it has some problem that should be solved.

First of all, it obviously is misinformed (or ill advised) from collaborators: if at the age of 85 he went on TV to say that “my video broke every record in the world”, it is because someone told him that it was so. Only that someone had miscalculated. Another problem, linked to this and this anxiety about numbers, is the vision of social media as if they were television, where success is measured through Auditel: Berlusconi (but not only him) should be explained that it is not difficult to have a video with 2-3, 5 or 8.6 million views. Especially if you are Berlusconi. On TikTok it’s not hard to go viral once, it’s hard to keep doing it. Consistency is difficult.

This is another of the ex-Knight’s problems, which can be clearly perceived by scrolling his profile: after the initial exploit, his consensus is in visible decline, with followers more or less stabilizing and slowing down growth and views plummeting. After the initial surprise of his arrival, people’s attention seems to have shifted elsewhere.

The last problem, for Berlusconi, is related to the fact that he recently arrived on TikTok: does not have verified account yet (unlike many other colleagues and political opponents) and is also surrounded by an ocean of clones, fake profiles trying to take advantage of his popularity and they steal his visibility. Maybe preventing him from really publishing a video that can “break all world records”.