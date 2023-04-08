Windows 10 21H2 version will end support in June. (Picture / Flipping the Internet)

Following Microsoft’s release of Windows 10 21H1 at the end of last year, it recently reiterated that Windows 10 21H2 will also be officially abandoned on June 13, meaning that no update support will be provided after that, and the official calls for an upgrade as soon as possible.

After Microsoft stops supporting, this version of the system can still be used, but if you want to maintain stability, it is recommended to upgrade to Windows 10 22H2 or Windows 11; the official said that if the hardware supports it, you may wish to upgrade to Windows 11 directly. As a reminder, Windows 10 22H2 is also expected to end services in May 2024.

Please read on…

According to the latest data from Statcounter, a market research company, as of March this year, Windows 10 still has more than 70% of the users compared to the various versions of Microsoft Windows, while Windows 11 only has about 20%. In order to speed up the upgrade, Microsoft stopped selling the download version of Windows 10 in January this year, hoping to further expand the market share of Windows 11.

“You may also want to see”

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities