Windows 11 22H2 was released not long ago. Many users who like to try new functions and new systems like me have been eager to download and install it. However, some users have found that since the installation of this version of the update, the game performance has been reduced or even stuck. Problem, now Microsoft has finally confirmed that this problem does exist. If you are a heavy computer gamer, you can pause to keep up with the update.

Windows 11 22H2 affects game performance, Microsoft blocks PC updates for certain games

Microsoft has recently been working to fix the known issues behind Windows 11 22H2 version systems that are performing less than expected or stuttering when running certain games. According to Microsoft, this performance reduction may be caused by some applications or games inadvertently enabling GPU performance tuning features that are not suitable for consumers.

Users who have already installed and are affected by this issue can be resolved by updating the affected games and apps to the latest available versions. In addition, Microsoft also added that if you are not sure how to update installed games and applications, you must consult the developer, but most will automatically update through the purchased platform, or directly update when the game is launched.

Microsoft has also added compatibility reservations (protection IDs: 41766570 and 41990091) that will prevent updates from being provided and users from upgrading affected systems to Windows 11 22H2, which means that when you have a “specific” game installed on your computer system , Microsoft will prevent you from updating, but Microsoft has not released a list of specific games, everyone can only try it. In addition, Microsoft also recommends that users do not manually install Windows 11 22H2 in the Media Creation Tool or twice the “Update Now” button on affected systems until known issues are resolved and protections are lifted. Microsoft is currently investigating in order to develop a fix to be available in an upcoming update.

Since the launch of Windows 11 22H2, Microsoft has added four other updates to prevent issues with Xbox Game Bar Capture, blue screen, printing, and Windows Hello after the upgrade. They also confirmed that when copying large files over SMB, the upgrade would have a noticeable performance impact, and would break the default configuration on some systems, leaving Windows 11 partially configured and unable to fully install.