Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro exposed, removing the screen plastic bracket, another “good fight”

According to blogger @数码问话站, this time the Redmi K70 series will launch in dual versions, and the high-end version will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3. According to the previous layout of the Redmi K series, this Snapdragon 8 Gen3 version is expected to be named Redmi K70 Pro.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 will be officially released on October 24th. The processor uses TSMC’s N4P process, and the CPU part is designed with a 1+5+2 architecture, where 1 refers to the Cortex-X4 super-large core.

According to Arm, the core of Cortex-X4 adopts Arm v9.2 architecture, which can no longer support 32bit Apps, and can only support 64bit instruction set. The performance is about 15% higher than that of Cortex-X3, and the energy consumption has also been greatly improved. Under the same frequency, the energy consumption can be reduced by 40%.

At the same time, on the Cortex-X4, the private L2 cache has nearly doubled the cache capacity compared with the previous generation. According to Arm, expanding the cache capacity will not bring long delays to the phone, and it can also release higher performance for applications.

Redmi K70 Pro not only uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3, but also abandons the plastic stand. Everyone knows that most mid-priced models use plastic brackets on the screen, which will cause the problem of wider screen borders.

Redmi K70 Pro removes the plastic bracket of the screen, which not only makes the fuselage have stronger side integration and better grip, but also allows it to have an extremely narrow frame and extremely narrow chin, which improves the front view of the machine. Prior to this, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo’s screen look and feel was better than other competing models, mainly because it canceled the plastic bracket.

The Redmi K70 series should be launched around December after the release of Mi 14.