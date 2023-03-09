The symbol of my guilty conscience on my smartphone’s home screen is a black tile with a white speech bubble, a black lock and three green dots: The Threema app. I’ve had it on my iPhone for almost ten years because I wanted to boycott WhatsApp at the time – and then didn’t do it. Today I communicate with two contacts via the data-secure Threema – and with everyone else via WhatsApp. Although I know that they do something else with my data.

This film shows how to protect your data against BigTech’s mania for collecting data.

Despite the – rather hesitant – attempts at regulation, the World Wide Web remains a veritable data jungle. What helps? A number of smart people show that in this documentary. In Berlin, the young performer Max wants to avoid being tracked by the “Big Five” and offer artists and clubs an alternative to Facebook.

In Casablanca, teachers at the Lycée français are raising awareness among their students of the dangers of cyberbullying. In Hong Kong, a scientist and potential target for Chinese rulers learns how to become invisible online. And in the US, investigative journalists are finding ways to engage with their sources without cyber-surveillance in the wake of the extradition proceedings against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

It sounds technical at first, but it is told here in such a way that it might encourage you to think about the data better than I do.