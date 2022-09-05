10 dead in stabbing incident in Saskatchewan, Canada
On September 4, local time on the CCTV news client, the police in Saskatchewan, Canada said that 10 people were killed and at least 15 were hospitalized with a stabbing incident in the province that day. Police initially determined that the target of the attack was randomly selected.
At present, the police have locked 2 suspects and launched a search, and the suspects are still at large. Police said the suspect’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Police have issued a provincial dangerous person alert, set up multiple checkpoints in the area, and told nearby residents to stay in a safe place and avoid contact with suspicious people. Meanwhile, Saskatchewan police have also issued alerts to neighboring Alberta and Manitoba.
(Original title: 10 dead in stabbing incident in Saskatchewan, Canada)