10 dead in stabbing incident in Saskatchewan, Canada

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-06 02:11

On September 4, local time on the CCTV news client, the police in Saskatchewan, Canada said that 10 people were killed and at least 15 were hospitalized with a stabbing incident in the province that day. Police initially determined that the target of the attack was randomly selected.

At present, the police have locked 2 suspects and launched a search, and the suspects are still at large. Police said the suspect’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Police have issued a provincial dangerous person alert, set up multiple checkpoints in the area, and told nearby residents to stay in a safe place and avoid contact with suspicious people. Meanwhile, Saskatchewan police have also issued alerts to neighboring Alberta and Manitoba.