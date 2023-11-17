Home » 10 thousand euro loot
World

10 thousand euro loot

by admin
10 thousand euro loot

by palermotoday.it – ​​38 seconds ago

Two of them broke in, maliciously and armed with guns. The loot from a robbery carried out two days ago in a Bet Italy betting agency in via Ignazio Mormino, in the Zen district, amounts to 10 thousand euros. The two men, armed and with their faces partially covered, entered the business

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Assault on Zen, armed with a gun rob betting center: loot of 10 thousand euros appeared 38 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Headquarters Interview丨Canadian Scholars: Should Investigate the Truth About the "Beixi" Explosion

You may also like

Amaranto: what does the name of the second...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Biden insults Putin at a rally: “He’s a...

Genoa-Udinese / Challenge between bombers: Lucca vs Retegui

Three workers at the port of Santiago de...

Nacional beat Puerto Cabello 2-0 in Venezuela for...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Julian Assange, Erling Borgen | Erling Borgen on...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Bandai announces multiplayer title Sword Art Online: Fractured...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy