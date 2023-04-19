100 sexiest women in the world | Fun

This year’s list of 100 sexiest women promises discussion on the networks!

Izvor: Instagram/ashleygraham

Every year Maxim magazine presents a list of 100 most attractive women in the worldand she won the title of sexiest for 2023 the most famous plus size model! Known for regularly shocking the public, Ashley Graham has proven how much the promotion of the natural look has paid off. Maxim magazine reports that Ashley “a breath of fresh air in the fashion industry”.

“With a personality as dazzling as her colorful swimsuits, she never fails to dazzle on the runway and in front of the cameras. She’s not just a model, she’s a movement,” they describe the 35-year-old American and point out that her confidence is infectious and inspiring “which proves that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.”

“In a world where the XXS size has ruled for too long, Ashley reminds us that the secret to overcoming it all is not only in accepting your curves, but also in accepting yourself as you are,” they concluded. The list of 100 most attractive women included women from different spheres, from Hollywood beauties, beautiful models, to singers with gorgeous voices. Among them are Margot Robbie, Ana de Armas, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and many others…

Let us remind you that Ashley Graham is constantly under fire from the public. She is proud that she weighs 92 kilograms, but many people are bothered by the fact that it highlights all its flaws too much, such as cellulite, fat, stretch marks… She is often photographed completely naked without any filters, and recently she stunned the world when she published a series of photos that many described as “the most disgusting ever”.

“People often ask me how I manage to be so confident and comment on my dressing style. Being over 90 kilos and shooting underwear campaigns doesn’t mean I want to constantly have conversations about what it takes to be so confident. That just because I’m a big girl doesn’t mean I have to have these kinds of conversations all the time. It’s kind of shocking to me because thinner women aren’t asked the same questions. In the end, it really isn’t all about looks. Sometimes what’s inside us is something what we should work on,” Ashley once said.

(WORLD)