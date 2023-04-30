11 people died in toxic gas leak near a factory in Ludhiana, Punjab state, India

At least 11 people died Sunday morning near a factory in the city of Ludhiana, in the state of Punjab, in northern India, due to the toxic gas leak: among them there are also 2 children. The incident occurred in the industrial district of the suburb of Giaspura. The circumstances of the gas leak are still unclear, but from the first reconstructions of the investigators it seems that someone has poured some type of industrial waste into a drain near the factory and that toxic gas has escaped due to a chemical reaction. Indian newspapers write that many other people have been hospitalized, but the exact number is not known.

