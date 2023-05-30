15 houses flooded in Čelić | Info

Heavy rains have created major problems in the area of ​​Čelić, so far several rivers have overflowed and 15 houses have been flooded.

Izvor: Screenshot

The rain that is constantly falling in the area of ​​Čelić also led to the overflow of the Čelićka river in the center of the municipality, while the Orahovica came out of its bed in the local community of Brnjik. It is in this part of the municipality that the situation is the most complex, confirmed the mayor of Čelić, Admir Hrustanović.

“Currently, 15 houses are flooded, and if the rain continues to fall at this intensity, we fear a bigger disaster,” said Hrustanović.

The greatest danger is created by the river Šibošnica, because if it were to overflow, the whole of Čelić could be under water.

Floods also hit Čelić on May 17, and on that occasion 20 houses were flooded and several bridges were destroyed. Devastating floods hit this municipality last year, when millions of dollars worth of damage occurred, writes Klix.ba

In the area of ​​Tuzla Canton, the level of streams and rivers is rising due to the large amount of precipitation, but the situation is under control, said Srni Acting Director of the Cantonal Administration of Civil Protection Zoran Jovanović this evening.

In the afternoon, the area of ​​Tuzla, Gradačac, Živinice, Lukavac and Kalesija was affected by a storm accompanied by rain and sometimes stronger gusts of wind. The main roads in Tuzla were completely submerged in a very short time, the media reports.

