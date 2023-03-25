Home World 17-year-old from Vicenza dies in the USA, run over on the crossing by a car that ran through a red light
17-year-old from Vicenza dies in the USA, run over on the crossing by a car that ran through a red light

17-year-old from Vicenza dies in the USA, run over on the crossing by a car that ran through a red light

VICENZA. A 17-year-old student from Vicenza, Giorgia Trocciola, was the victim of a fatal accident on Wednesday in El Paso County, Colorado, in front of Doherty High School where the young woman was attending an education exchange. According to a preliminary investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department, the girl was at a crosswalk in front of the school when a vehicle ran a red light and ran over her.

On social media, the father of the 17-year-old wrote a post attaching some photos of his daughter to comment on the sentence: «Thanking everyone would now be impossible .. there are so many of you and I am grateful for this. In a few shots you can understand my ‘little girl’ who she was. Crazy, sincere, deep unique. Here in the United States where my wife and I are, in her school they have created a motto #LLG which translated means ‘Live Like Giorgia’. Practically everyone knew and loved her. Mery, Azzurra and all my family thank you for the affection you are giving us, I write it to you from the heart».

The president of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia also spoke on the tragedy. «I learned with deep sorrow and emotion of the premature death of our compatriot in a tragic road accident in the United States – he says -. My closeness goes to the family, friends, baseball team mates with whom she shared a passion for sport. This is the news we never want to hear. This is a mourning that strikes in the heart», concludes Zaia.

