3.3 magnitude earthquake near north-western Costa Calabra (Cosenza)

3.3 magnitude earthquake near north-western Costa Calabra (Cosenza)

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today, Tuesday 04 July 2023 at 21:56, a magnitude 3.3 shock was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 256.9 km. The epicenter was located near Costa North-western Calabria (Cosenza). Any updates will follow. 📲 DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER SICILY APP: weather forecast…

