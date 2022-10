BERLIN – In recent days, during a visit to Roma for the summit of the Faothe president of Poland Andrzej Duda had already offered a taste of Warsaw’s enthusiasm for the appointment of Giorgia Meloni President of the Council, and he did so with a tribute to his most famous anaphora: “I am Andrzej, I am a man, I am a father, I am a Catholic”, he told the Tg2radiant.