A Greek from Thessaloniki travels to Belgrade by bicycle | Info

He did it for the first time during the NATO bombing.

Izvor: RTS/screenshot

With the aim of supporting the people of Serbia in difficult times, the Greek Atanasios Diginis (78) started for the second time by bicycle from Thessaloniki to Belgrade. The first time he did it was during the NATO bombing. Then he brought 20 kilograms of medicine.

Diginis has always respected Serbia and the Serbian people. According to him, a special moment for him was when he met Patriarch Pavle in 1999. To this day, his modesty and virtues are a huge inspiration to him. “I wanted to come again by bike, to make an effort at this age and show that nothing is difficult. I wish well to this nation and this free country, which throughout history, which I heard about since my grandfather, had many trials and still has them.“, says Atanasios Diginis, a painter from Greece.

Athanasios and his associate Zlatko Bomeštar left last Saturday, June 10, from Zejtinlik – a place that, both in terms of suffering and in terms of friendship and solidarity, brings two peoples together and that is important. On his way, Diginis met many friends because even before the bombing he came to Serbia and helped many during the wars of the nineties.

At the end of the tiring journey, the seventy-eight-year-old Greek, accompanied by associates and friends, will visit the grave of Patriarch Pavle in Rakovica.

